BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-10

FO reacts strongly to UP CM Yogi’s remarks

Ali Hussain Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reacted strongly to the highly irresponsible remarks made by the chief minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh about taking back Sindhu – the region around the Indus River in Southern Pakistan – and termed the remarks as part of the New Delhi’s revisionist and expansionist mindset.

Responding to the media questions regarding the remarks made by Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch voiced Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the “highly irresponsible” statement, saying the assertion also reflects a perverse view of history.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow,” Baloch said.

She added that it is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the “Ram Janmabhoomi” has been cited by the chief minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan.

“History bears witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on 6 December 1992 to take back the claimed birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Clearly, the chief minister’s provocative remarks are inspired by the gratuitous assertion of “Akhand Bharat” (undivided India),” she added.

She said that these remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

FO reacts strongly to UP CM Yogi’s remarks

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

Oil & refinery sector leads rally

Internal rift between EP and EC led to rollover of GSP

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

6 Chinese polyester fabric varieties: New customs values fixed

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories