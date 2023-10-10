BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-10

ATC extends physical remand of five suspects

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended the physical remand of five suspects for another four days in the case registered on charge of providing information to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended the physical remand of five suspects, Mueez Ahmed, Mehran Younis, Faizan Kayani, Arslan Wajid, and Noman Sattar.

Earlier, the police produced the five accused before the court amid tight security arrangements. At the start of the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to further extend the physical remand of the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Indian spy RAW Anti Terrorism Court physical remand

Comments

1000 characters

ATC extends physical remand of five suspects

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

Oil & refinery sector leads rally

Internal rift between EP and EC led to rollover of GSP

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

6 Chinese polyester fabric varieties: New customs values fixed

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories