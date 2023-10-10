ATC extends physical remand of five suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended the physical remand of five suspects for another four days in the case registered on charge of providing information to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended the physical remand of five suspects, Mueez Ahmed, Mehran Younis, Faizan Kayani, Arslan Wajid, and Noman Sattar.

Earlier, the police produced the five accused before the court amid tight security arrangements. At the start of the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to further extend the physical remand of the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023