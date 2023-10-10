BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index drop

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

DUBAI: Dubai’s main share index declined 2.5% on Monday, on course to mark its biggest intraday fall since June last year, as almost all the stocks on the index were in negative territory including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, which retreated 2.6%.

Among other fallers, Shuaa Capital plunged nearly 10% as the board seeks to extinguish anticipated losses through capital reduction and simultaneously raising equity capital. In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1.3%, with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 1.9%.

Separately, the UAE has launched its first wind project of commercial size, making use of technology to exploit low wind speeds, as it pushes to boost renewables before hosting the COP 28 climate summit next month.

The Qatari benchmark fell 1.8%, with Qatar National Bank - the Gulf’s biggest lender - falling more than 2%. Qatar’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday saying that Israel alone was responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people, and called for restraint from both sides.

