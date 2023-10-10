Punjab to appoint grievance redressal commissioners

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance efficiency and improve public service delivery, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, has directed all government departments to appoint grievance redressal commissioners to expedite the resolution of complaints.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries’ Committee at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman emphasized the importance of promptly addressing grievances to prevent unnecessary legal disputes. He emphasized that citizens should find relief through the resolution of their complaints at the departmental level.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Zaman instructed all departments to establish an online portal for the seamless submission of pension cases to the Accountant General's office, stressing the need for timely pension disbursements. He emphasized that all service records and pension paperwork should be finalized at least two years before an employee's retirement date.

Recognizing the significance of technology in the 21st century, Chief Secretary Zaman called on government officials to innovate their working methods to enhance overall performance. He highlighted the benefits of transitioning to paperless processes, noting cost reduction and accelerated workflow. The introduction of an e-procurement system was also announced to ensure transparency within departments.

Commending the ongoing reforms by the Accountant General Office in the pension issuance and bill payment processes, Zaman expressed confidence that the Financial Reporting and Data Integration Cell of the AG Office would contribute to better resource allocation and decision-making.

The meeting was attended by Additional Accountant General Samya Mustansar, the Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Advocate General Punjab, and administrative secretaries of various departments. Divisional commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

