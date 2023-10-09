BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces raged following a weekend assault on Israel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

“Tehran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss regional developments,” spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Iran said it was not involved in the attacks in which 700 Israelis were killed and dozens more abducted by the Hamas group.

More than 400 Palestinians have also been killed.

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was no evidence Iran was behind the latest attacks on Israel but he said there are long standing ties between Tehran and Hamas.

“Anyone who threatens the Islamic Republic of Iran should know that any foolish action will be met with a devastating response,” Kanaani said.

Iran’s backing for Palestinian groups is part of a broader network of militias and armed groups it supports across the Middle East, giving Tehran a powerful presence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as Gaza.

The Hamas assault, the biggest incursion into Israel in decades, coincides with US-backed moves to push Saudi Arabia towards normalising ties with Israel in return for a defence deal between Washington and Riyadh.

Such a move would slam the brakes on Saudi Arabia’s recent rapprochement with Tehran.

