Nepal says 10 nationals killed in Israel after Hamas attack

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:13pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KATHMANDU: Nepal said on Monday at least 10 of its nationals were killed in Israel after the attack by Palestinian Hamas group, and the cabinet will hold an emergency meeting to discuss how to evacuate thousands of others working and studying there.

The foreign ministry said four Nepalis were also wounded in Saturday’s attack, and media reports said many others were hiding in bunkers.

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has convened a special cabinet meeting to discuss ways to get citizens back home, his office said on Monday.

“Arrangements are being made to evacuate Nepali nationals who want to return home from Israel,” the foreign ministry said late on Sunday. Officials say about 4,500 Nepalis work in Israel, mostly as caregivers, and more than 100 are studying there under an “earn and learn” programme.

Thailand says 12 of its citizens killed in Israel, 11 kidnapped

Fighters from Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in Saturday’s attacks, which were the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people, including scores of children.

