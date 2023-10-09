BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

NNI Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 09:07am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industry and Commerce Gohar Ijaz has given credit to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the bumper cotton crop. In a joint press conference here, Gohar Ijaz said that the chief minister delivered and brought cotton production from 3.3 million to eight million bales.

He said that the Punjab government has increased the cultivation of cotton in the last one year and Aptma is ready to provide funds for cotton research. He further said that cotton is an important part of Pakistan’s export and source of income, and Punjab government has increased cotton cultivation in the last one year.

Current cotton crop conditions, production trends, and traceability

He said that government is trying its best to fulfil all the demands of textile sectors, and today the textile industry has become stronger after 10 years. Talking to media Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the army helicopters and drones were spraying pesticides to save the cotton crop and we are thankful of Pakistan Army for complete support.

He said after the cotton, rice production was very good, but there were many difficulties in seed research in Pakistan. CM said that it is not the work of a single person; we achieved our targets as a team. “We are trying hard for better production of wheat also,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said the government is taking a lot of measures to check the business of fake medicines.

Cotton Rice APTMA cotton crop cotton crops Minister for Commerce textile sectors Mohsin Naqvi Gohar Ijaz

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Oct 09, 2023 08:06am
Why not wait until the harvesting is complete, before you start celebrating. Who knows if this is just an early arrival of the crops as it happens sometimes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

