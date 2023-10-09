BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Ombudsman provides relief to 17 plaintiffs

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

LAHORE: Acting on the directives of Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board has disbursed outstanding dues amounting to Rs 983,640 to 17 complainants from different districts of the province.

These plaintiffs sought the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to expedite the release of their long-pending dues.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab informed that subsequent to the provincial ombudsman’s intervention prompted by public complaints, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board has successfully resolved the outstanding dues of the applicants.

The spokesman highlighted that the financial aid provided, following the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, to government employees and their families includes a diverse array of support.

This encompasses educational scholarships, monthly grants, marriage grants, farewell grants, and funeral grants, he added.

