Rs2.4bn irregularities in health dept unearthed

QUETTA: Rs2.4 billion worth of irregularities and funds embezzlement have been unveiled in the Balochistan Health Department in the audit report for the financial year 2022-23. According to the Finance Department sources, the record of the purchase of medicines worth Rs344.7 million was not submitted.

In the financial year 2020-21, an alleged embezzlement of Rs20 million under the head of fees was reported in the BMC Hospital.

A suspicious payment of Rs1.8 million was made to activate the oxygen plant in BMC hospital, and, Rs273 million was kept illegally in various offices of the Health Department.

Illegal payments worth Rs169.5 million were made to the doctors from 2019 to 2022 in the form of various allowances.