Dr Khizer appointed Director Emergency Department LGH

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has appointed Prof. of Urology Dr. Khizer Hayat Gondal as the Director of Emergency Department LGH.

Prof. Al-Fareed told in this regard that being a doctor of surgery; Prof. Gondal’s appointment will enhance the efficiency of the Emergency Ward. He said that in the emergency, patients come in critical condition, for their treatment, the presence of a good and competent administrator is very important. He said that Prof. Khizer Hayat Gondal has been given free hand to improve the performance of Emergency Ward so that he can better manage the issues of providing free medicines to patients, staff attendance and discipline.

Principal PGMI instructed all the administrative doctors of LGH that upon identifying any technical or administrative problem by Prof. Khizer Hayat Gondal, they will be duty bound to resolve it immediately and a high standard of patient service should be established.

On this occasion, Prof. Khizer expressed that he will live up to the trust of Principal Prof. Al-Fareed. He said that a movement register will be placed in every department of the emergency ward so that no problem related to the presence of staff can arise. He said that DMS offices should remain open for patients all the time as per the Open Door policy of the government so that no hindrance in the service of ailing humanity may be occurred. He directed that the DMS and Nursing Supervisor of each shift should make a detailed round of each department and sign the register. The in-charges should immediately report the issues and updates noted during the round to the Director Emergency or MS so as to save the patients from suffering. Emergency phone numbers 04299268817 and 03377803307 can immediately be contacted on any health related emergency.

