BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-09

Dr Khizer appointed Director Emergency Department LGH

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has appointed Prof. of Urology Dr. Khizer Hayat Gondal as the Director of Emergency Department LGH.

Prof. Al-Fareed told in this regard that being a doctor of surgery; Prof. Gondal’s appointment will enhance the efficiency of the Emergency Ward. He said that in the emergency, patients come in critical condition, for their treatment, the presence of a good and competent administrator is very important. He said that Prof. Khizer Hayat Gondal has been given free hand to improve the performance of Emergency Ward so that he can better manage the issues of providing free medicines to patients, staff attendance and discipline.

Principal PGMI instructed all the administrative doctors of LGH that upon identifying any technical or administrative problem by Prof. Khizer Hayat Gondal, they will be duty bound to resolve it immediately and a high standard of patient service should be established.

On this occasion, Prof. Khizer expressed that he will live up to the trust of Principal Prof. Al-Fareed. He said that a movement register will be placed in every department of the emergency ward so that no problem related to the presence of staff can arise. He said that DMS offices should remain open for patients all the time as per the Open Door policy of the government so that no hindrance in the service of ailing humanity may be occurred. He directed that the DMS and Nursing Supervisor of each shift should make a detailed round of each department and sign the register. The in-charges should immediately report the issues and updates noted during the round to the Director Emergency or MS so as to save the patients from suffering. Emergency phone numbers 04299268817 and 03377803307 can immediately be contacted on any health related emergency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LGH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al Fareed Zafar Dr. Khizer Hayat Gondal

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Khizer appointed Director Emergency Department LGH

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories