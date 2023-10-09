Minister vows to increase country’s IT exports

LAHORE: Expressing his firm resolve to increase the country’s IT exports in the world, the caretaker federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif said on Sunday that he would make all out efforts to strengthen the IT sector.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here today at Governor House. A detailed discussion was held regarding the promotion and improvement of the IT sector during the meeting.

The Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George who was also present on the occasion briefed the governor in detail about the work regarding minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is very important to provide education of information technology to the youth. “Information Technology (IT) is shaping the future of the world, and expertise in IT is very important in today’s modern world,” he said, adding: “The students can take advantage of numerous online earning opportunities by doing IT courses; the caretaker federal government is doing a good job in the IT sector.”

The governor said that Umar Saif has vast experience in the field of IT. He expressed the hope that Umar Saif will bring improvements in the IT sector.

During the meeting with the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George, the governor said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the vision of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, the minorities have full protection, freedom, and equal rights in the country. He said the government stood by the effectees of the Jaranwala incident. He further stated that the federal and Punjab governments set a good example by helping the effectees of Jaranwala incident and restoring the churches in a timely manner.

Khalil George said that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and full freedom.

