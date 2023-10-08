BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 01:09pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

South Africa’s record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in their Cricket World Cup opener on Saturday was a show of strength from their sizzling top six, but if they are to end their tournament curse in the 50-over format, their bowling unit needs to fire.

South Africa amassed 428 for five, the highest score by any team at a World Cup, while it was only the fourth time in One-Day International history that three players made a century in the same innings.

Aiden Markram’s 49-ball hundred was the fastest at a World Cups as they put Sri Lanka to the sword on a placid wicket in Delhi.

It was not a batting performance out of nowhere – they scored 416 in an ODI against Australia last month, and also posted scores of 338 and 316 in that series, which they won 3-2.

In Markram, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller they have four of the most destructive hitters in the game, to go with the more measured approach of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen in their top six.

Record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup

“We have learned to play with positive thinking,” Markram said.

“We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or world events. “But I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us. It’s nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit.”

South Africa will challenge any bowling attack, but whether they have the armoury with the ball to match that will decide their fate in this tournament.

At one stage Sri Lanka were on course to overhaul their total, before South Africa won by 102 runs.

They have a champion fast bowler in Kagiso Rabada and a wily spinner in Keshav Maharaj, but after that it is the inconsistent Lungi Ngidi, and the rawness of young seamers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

Jansen took two wickets against Sri Lanka, but also went for 92 in his 10 overs.

“We asked for a clinical performance with ball and didn’t get that, but individual performances were good,” Bavuma said. “We probably didn’t adjust early enough (to the conditions). Kesh (Maharaj) took the pace off and was very good, maybe we need to add spin options.”

South Africa also have wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in their squad.

They play Australia in their second game on Thursday.

South Africa Sri Lanka Quinton de Kock Heinrich Klaasen ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

Israel says to evacuate residents near Gaza within 24 hours

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

Read more stories