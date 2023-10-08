Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued increased customs values on the import of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) from China and Korea for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directorate has been a new customs valuation ruling (1807 of 2023).

The new values have been issued keeping in view current price trends in the international market.

Earlier, the customs values on the import of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) was determined in 2020. The directorate received presentations from the importers for revision of the said values.

According to the new valuation ruling, different values were declared by different importers for same product. Identical and similar goods value methods provided in Sections 25 (5) & (6) ibid were examined for applicability to determine customs values of subject goods. The data provided some references.

However, it was found that the same could not be solely relied upon due to absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of commercial level, etc. Information available was, hence, found inappropriate.

In line with statutory sequential order of Section 25 of the act ibid, this office conducted market inquiries under sub-section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. As the prices of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) in the market varied significantly and were dependent on quality of the goods and the location of the selling points or shops in the city, therefore, a thorough survey was conducted to arrive at customs values.

Consequently, Deductive Value method as provided under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969 has been applied to arrive at assessable customs values of woven interlining material buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/ buckram (black/white), the FBR ruling added.

The directorate has also superseded Valuation Ruling No. 1471/2020.

