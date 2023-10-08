BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-08

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued increased customs values on the import of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) from China and Korea for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directorate has been a new customs valuation ruling (1807 of 2023).

The new values have been issued keeping in view current price trends in the international market.

Earlier, the customs values on the import of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) was determined in 2020. The directorate received presentations from the importers for revision of the said values.

Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

According to the new valuation ruling, different values were declared by different importers for same product. Identical and similar goods value methods provided in Sections 25 (5) & (6) ibid were examined for applicability to determine customs values of subject goods. The data provided some references.

However, it was found that the same could not be solely relied upon due to absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of commercial level, etc. Information available was, hence, found inappropriate.

In line with statutory sequential order of Section 25 of the act ibid, this office conducted market inquiries under sub-section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. As the prices of woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/buckram (black/white) in the market varied significantly and were dependent on quality of the goods and the location of the selling points or shops in the city, therefore, a thorough survey was conducted to arrive at customs values.

Consequently, Deductive Value method as provided under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969 has been applied to arrive at assessable customs values of woven interlining material buckram (black/white) & non-woven interlining material/ buckram (black/white), the FBR ruling added.

The directorate has also superseded Valuation Ruling No. 1471/2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR duties and taxes Imports from China China and Korea

Comments

1000 characters

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories