Renewable natural gas: SSGC-AE, Green Waste Energy ink MoU

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Alternate Energy (Pvt) Limited (SSGC-AE) and Green Waste Energy (Pvt) Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), unlocking the potential of “Green Molecules” Renewable Natural Gas.

In a strategic move, Green Waste Energy will supply biogas / biomethane, a renewable natural gas, to SSGC-AE. This game-changing endeavour promises to fuel the future with sustainable energy solutions.

The MoU was signed by Imran Maniar, Chairman, SSGC-AE and Shoaib Feroz, CEO of Green Waste Energy (Pvt) Limited in a ceremony held at SSGC Head Office on Friday, October 6, 2023. The ceremony was witnessed by Acting DMD (Operations and UFG) SSGC, Saeed Rizvi and his team members whereas Director Zia Naqi, represented Green Waste Energy (Pvt) Limited. Khwaja Huzaifa, Consultant, Bridge Factor (Pvt) Limited was also present on the occasion.

SSGC Alternate Energy (SSGC-AE) is actively urging prospective investors and project developers in the market to engage in the production of biogas and biomethane. The MoU envisions that Green Waste Energy (Pvt) Limited will produce bio-gas / biomethane by tapping into waste materials and produce renewable natural gas through bio-gas plants. This environmentally friendly gas will subsequently be made available for purchase by SSGC-AE, who will then oversee its local distribution to third-party entities.

This partnership will be a major step forward towards augmenting gas supplies to a large extent, especially in the context of fast depleting gas reserves. This will be the first time a gas utility company, through its subsidiary concern, is making efforts to integrate renewable natural gas into its network through renewable natural gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023