Education a must for prosperity: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while addressing the participants of the opening ceremony of the 4th International Rehabilitation Sciences Conference organized by Riphah International University here on Saturday said that education and research are the only means to take the country on the path of prosperity in modern era.

The Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr Anees Ahmed, deans, directors, foreign delegates, and people from academia were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that Riphah International University is striving to meet international standards in the field of education and research. He said that special attention is also being given to the character building of students in Riphah International University, along with imparting modern education to them. He said that all universities should focus on the character building of students. He said that such conferences provide an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and research in scientific development and learn from each other’s experiences. He said that we should make progress in the fields of science and technology and equip our youth with the latest trends in technology. He stressed the need to develop research oriented attitudes. He said that we should verify facts before believing.

Moreover, the governor Punjab issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors/Rectors of public and private sector universities and directed them to provide facilities for differently abled persons. In the letter, attention was invited to Section 6 of the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2022. As per the details, the Punjab Governor issued directions to the Vice-Chancellors/Rectors to make all existing and new proposed buildings (academic blocks, auditorium, library, sports fields, cafeteria and hostels etc.) accessible with facilities like wheelchair ramps and priority seating. The letter further stressed that if not possible in all, at least some university transports should be provided with ramps for wheelchair access and priority seating. In the letter, it has been directed to start counselling services for differently abled persons and their families and to arrange flexible working hours for the employees who are suffering from any disability.

The letter further states that the participation of differently abled persons in curricular activities and decision-making process should be encouraged. Workshops/seminars and awareness campaigns should be organized to sensitize the public about the challenges faced by these individuals.

