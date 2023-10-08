BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Angry mob attacks Pesco grid station in Bannu

INP Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

BANNU: Hundreds of protesting electricity consumers attacked a Pesco grid station in Bannu and forcibly switched on a shut feeder for the restoration of electricity in their area on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of Pesco, more than 2,500 people swarmed the Guluzai grid station and started hurling stones at the Pesco installations. The enraged protesters also subjected to torture the staff of the grid station. Then the people forcibly turned on the feeder which the Pesco staff switched off to make up for the line losses.

The spokesperson said that 84% line losses were reported from this feeder. The besieged Pesco management called the police for security following the attack by the protesters.

It may be mentioned here that several feeders and transformers worth millions of rupees had gutted in a fire that engulfed the NDC Jaranwala grid station on Monday last.

PESCO grid station mob attacks

