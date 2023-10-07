BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drone attack near Moscow thwarted by Russian defence forces

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2023 11:43am

Russian air defence forces took down a Ukrainian drone near Moscow early on Saturday that appeared to cause no damage or injuries, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

The attack, repelled over the Istra district northwest of the capital, was an attempt by Ukraine to attack Russian facilities, TASS reported, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said preliminary reports showed no casualties or damage but that “emergencies services are working at the scene,” TASS said, citing his channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Flight operations resumed at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports after being suspended, TASS said.

The reported attack on Russia follows Russian air strikes on Ukraine on Friday that Ukrainian officials said killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother in Kharkiv and damaged grain and port infrastructure in the Odesa region. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said dozens were killed in the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine during a gathering to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

Ukraine drone attack Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Drone attack near Moscow thwarted by Russian defence forces

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories