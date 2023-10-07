BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed Friday said Pakistan is committed to fast-tracking the ongoing projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), Yu Bo, on Friday.

Saeed said Gwadar is the heart of CPEC and a gateway to prosperity for Pakistan and the region. He said that they are developing Gwadar into a world-class port and logistics hub.

Third-party participation in CPEC: Accord likely at third Belt and Road Forum

This will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Pakistan and boost the economy. He also reiterated that Pakistan is committed to resolving all outstanding issues related to the CPEC on a priority basis.

China and Pakistan have established a high-level mechanism to address any concerns that may arise. Chairman Yu Bo briefed the minister about the progress of the Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Free Port.

He underscored the significance of Gwadar within CPEC and said that the first stage of Gwadar’s port and city development, along with the Gwadar Free Zone, has been completed, marking a substantial achievement.

He also highlighted how COPHC’s decade-long stewardship had remarkably transformed Gwadar from a modest village into a thriving modern city, replete with cutting-edge technology. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in this area.

Pakistan Economy CPEC Gwadar Pakistan and China CPEC Projects Gwadar Free Zone Sami Saeed COPHC COPHC chairman Yu Bo Gwadar Free Port

