‘PTD to boost revenue through privatisation’

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad has announced that the Punjab Transport department aims to boost its revenue through privatisation.

“As part of this initiative, the branding and renaming of metro stations are on the agenda,” he said this while chairing a meeting to review the transportation plan prepared by the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab here on Friday.

The minister extended an invitation to the CBP Punjab to consider purchasing branding rights for Kalma Chowk Metro Station.

He highlighted that mass transit projects, such as the Orange Line Train, cater to 260 million passengers, while the metro bus service accommodates one hundred seventy thousand passengers, surpassing its designed capacity by 73 percent.

“With the increasing fuel prices, the public is now turning to metro buses and the Orange Line Train for their commuting needs.

To meet the transportation demands of the people, plans are underway to introduce the feeder bus system in other cities. We are ensuring that the metro bus and the orange line train provide top-notch facilities to the general public and it remains crucial,” he added.

