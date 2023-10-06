BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

AFP Published October 6, 2023

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Friday that Russia will "again try to destroy" Ukraine's power grid this winter and that Kyiv was making "preparations" to protect its heating facilities.

Fears for Ukraine's energy security have risen ahead of the winter months as war with Russia has dragged on for almost 20 months.

Last cold season Russia led a campaign of targeting Ukraine's power grid and energy facilities, leaving thousands to face freezing temperatures in the winter, which can be severe in parts of Ukraine.

'Significant damage' to Ukraine power grid after new Russian strikes: operator

"This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

"We are fully aware of the danger," he said.

He added that Kyiv was preparing for "the protection of our generating facilities and provision of electricity and heat, restoration of everything damaged by Russian strikes and hostilities."

He said government officials met to discuss the protection of energy facilities.

"Winning this winter, going through all the difficulties and giving protection to our people is very important," he said.

Ukraine late last month reported Russia targeting energy facilities throughout the country, but said it was too early to tell whether it was part of a renewed Russian campaign.

Volodymyr Zelensky Russian strikes Ukraine power grid

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

Pakistan seeks ‘orderly departure’ of illegal immigrants: FO spokesperson

Rupee records 22nd consecutive gain, settles at 282.69 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee at 281.5-278.5 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Caretaker FM Jilani defends decision to expel illegal immigrants

Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

KSE-100 sees bullish week with 2.73% gain

Read more stories