Dr Khalid Hameed nominated as member of HEC Council

Dr Khalid Hameed, Chairman Tara Group Pakistan, has been nominated as the Member of Higher Education Commission’s Council for National Agriculture Education Accreditation Government of Pakistan for a tenure of 4 years.

Dr Khalid Hameed completed his PhD in Plant Protection from the UK.

As a renowned agri scientist, he developed and introduced a large number of cost effective and top quality chemistry molecules for enhancing the productivity of Asia Pacific farmers.

On developing environment and farmer-friendly technologies, research in climate resilient products, his contribution and research were recognised by leading national and international forums with a large number of excellence awards.