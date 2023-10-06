BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,471 Increased By 18.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,369 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.48%)
London stocks rise but set for weekly declines; US jobs data on tap

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 12:25pm

UK shares opened higher on Friday at the end of a turbulent week, as investors awaited monthly US jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0708 GMT, while the mid-cap index added 0.4%.

Soaring government bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates have roiled equity markets this week, putting both the indexes on track for their worst week in seven.

Following a mixed jobs reports earlier this week, focus would now be on the more comprehensive September US non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, for clues on whether the Fed would keep rates higher for longer.

London stocks post first gain in four days as US yields ease; Metro Bank sinks

Metro Bank rose 7.6% after touching a record low on Thursday on reports that the mid-sized lender was exploring options to raise as much as 600 million pounds ($731.10 million) in debt and equity.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon gained 1.9%, after the pub group posted higher sales in the first nine weeks of its financial year on strong demand.

