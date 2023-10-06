London stocks rise but set for weekly declines; US jobs data on tap

UK shares opened higher on Friday at the end of a turbulent week, as investors awaited monthly US jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0708 GMT, while the mid-cap index added 0.4%.

Soaring government bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates have roiled equity markets this week, putting both the indexes on track for their worst week in seven.

Following a mixed jobs reports earlier this week, focus would now be on the more comprehensive September US non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, for clues on whether the Fed would keep rates higher for longer.

London stocks post first gain in four days as US yields ease; Metro Bank sinks

Metro Bank rose 7.6% after touching a record low on Thursday on reports that the mid-sized lender was exploring options to raise as much as 600 million pounds ($731.10 million) in debt and equity.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon gained 1.9%, after the pub group posted higher sales in the first nine weeks of its financial year on strong demand.