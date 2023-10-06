BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,471 Increased By 18.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,369 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.48%)
Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 11:19am

Ryan Gravenberch has gradually been growing in confidence since signing for Liverpool and is heading in the right direction, manager Juergen Klopp said, after the Netherlands midfielder scored in a 2-0 Europa League victory over Union Saint Gilloise.

The 21-year-old, signed from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, tapped in a rebound from close range for the opener before Diogo Jota netted in added time to ensure Liverpool remain top of Group E with maximum points.

Gravenberch was a regular for Ajax Amsterdam, making 89 appearances in his last two title-winning seasons with the Dutch club, but had limited game time after signing for Bayern in 2022, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Since joining Liverpool, Gravenberch has started just three games, picking up assists in wins over Leicester City and LASK.

“I think it’s really obvious how good he is, what a talent he is,” Klopp told reporters on Thursday. “He’s enjoying the situation, enjoying himself, that’s very important, (he) gets step by step all the confidence back, that’s really cool to see.

“We wanted to give him 90 minutes, but then we saw now he dropped a little bit and didn’t want to go there (with) any risks so that’s why we brought on (Dominik Szoboszlai) for a few minutes.

Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Klopp

“Everything goes in the right direction, that’s really helpful.” Speaking to TNT Sports, Gravenberch said his goal was the “easiest” of his career, adding: “It doesn’t matter – a goal is a goal.

“When you give a player minutes, you get confidence and I think that’s it.” Liverpool next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

