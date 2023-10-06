BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,471 Increased By 18.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,369 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Reuters Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 01:34pm

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Friday but were on course for a week-on-week loss, as demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds were compounded by another partial lifting of Russia’s fuel export ban on Friday.

On Friday, Brent futures were up 15 cents, or 0.18%, at $84.22 at 0817 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.24%, at $82.51.

Russia announced that it had lifted its ban on diesel exports for supplies delivered to ports by pipeline, under the proviso that companies sell at least 50% of their diesel production to the domestic market.

Almost three quarters of Russia’s 35 million tonnes of diesel exports were delivered via pipeline in 2022.

The ban on all gasoline exports remains in place. Brent and WTI futures were on course for approximately 12% and 9% week-on-week declines respectively on Friday, driven principally by concerns that higher-for-longer interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand.

Demand concerns offset announcements by Saudi Arabia and Russia this week confirming that current voluntary supply cuts worth 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) will be held until the end of the year.

Oil prices fall again; demand worries outweigh tight supply

This week saw a steep drop in US Treasury prices to 17-year lows, on concerns the US Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer and growing worries about government spending and a ballooning budget deficit in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

“Oil prices are stabilizing after a brutal week that saw a relentless bond market selloff trigger global growth worries,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

“The worst week for crude since March is starting to attract buyers given the oil market will still remain tight over the short-term,” Moya said. Investors will be looking ahead to the US monthly jobs report on Friday for signs of how strong the economy is.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has not ruled out further interest rate hikes if inflation were to keep rising, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Croatian paper Jutarnji list.

US West Texas Intermediate Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Intra-day update: rupee remains in control against US dollar

Open-market: rupee at 282-279 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41

Netherlands win toss, bowl against Pakistan

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

PIA tops sell-off list, World Bank told

Read more stories