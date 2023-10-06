Field of health: Governor for expanding cooperation with Turkiye

LAHORE: Emphasising the need of maximum exchange of educational and trade delegations between Turkiye and Pakistan, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman underlined the need to further expand cooperation with Turkiye in the field of health.

He said this during a meeting with Durmus Bastug, the newly appointed Turkish Consul General in Lahore, who called on him at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, bolstering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye and enhancing cooperation in the fields of education, trade, and tourism were discussed in detail.

Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug said that Pakistan is like his second home. He said that Turkish companies are interested in investing in Pakistan. He said that facilitating visas for Pakistani students and businessmen is a priority.

The governor said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy close historical and friendly ties and a large number of Pakistanis go to Turkiye for the purpose of tourism while a large number of Pakistani students are also studying in Turkish universities.

He said that there are opportunities for foreign direct investment in Pakistan for Turkish investors.

He said that the government is grateful to Turkiye for helping the flood victims in Pakistan last year. He said that the Pakistani government and people came forward to help the earthquake victims in Turkey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023