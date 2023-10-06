BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Solar panels case: Interim bail granted to accused

Muhammad Ali Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: The Special Judge Customs Court in Karachi has granted interim bail to the accused individuals allegedly involved in a staggering Rs 31 billion overinvoicing and Rs 47 billion Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) case that has sent shockwaves throughout the financial landscape of Pakistan.

The saga began when the Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (DPCA) South, Karachi, identified significant irregularities and violations in the imports of solar panels. Alarming evidence emerged, suggesting that two Peshawar-based companies involved in a staggering Rs 31 billion over-invoicing and Rs 47 billion TBML.

As a result, two special teams were assembled with the primary objective of apprehending the accused directors of these companies and tracing the source of the colossal funds utilized for these questionable imports.

Consequently, two FIRs were lodged against the directors and other associates of these companies on September 2, 2023. The charges included over-invoicing, obstruction to audit processes, and using illicit funds to finance imports, ultimately leading to TBML.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the accused directors managed to secure conditional protective bail from the KPK High Court. The high court instructed both individuals to appear before the Special Judge Customs Court in Karachi on October 3, 2023, for bail confirmation.

DPCA officials were optimistic that the Special Judge Customs Court would deny their bail due to the gravity of the case and they would arrest them from the court.

However, when the customs investigation team and the prosecutor appeared before the Special Judge Customs Court in Karachi on October 3, 2023, they got to know that the customs judge had already granted interim bail to the accused persons on September 28, 2023, and set November 6, 2023, as the next hearing date.

When contacted, the DPCA official confirmed the said development, saying that this unexpected decision has raised serious concerns within both the investigation team and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He feared that the accused directors with more than a month of unrestricted mobility could potentially enable them to manipulate critical records, hindering the progress of this significant case.

Furthermore, he said that the granting of interim bail without due consideration for the department’s stance left many questions in this high-stakes TBML case.

