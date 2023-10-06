Hostel funds, exam dept: FJMU’s Syndicate approves budget estimates

LAHORE: The 34th Syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), which met with the provincial health minister and pro-chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram in the chair approved the budget estimates of the hostel funds and examination department of FJMU for the financial year 2023-24

The Syndicate meeting also approved the notification of finance department regarding ad hoc relief allowance, 35 percent rise in the salaries of the employees of FJMU. A committee was formed to delegate the financial powers to the subordinate officers of the university.

The meeting also approved to tender the framework contract for procurement of medicines, printing store items, stationery, general store, CCTV cameras, electric and central store and medical gases for Gangaram and other hospitals, and dental items for Sir Gangaram Hospital.

Tender for framework contract for procurement of surgical disposals items, digital x-ray films, laboratory kits and chemicals and laparoscopes for general operation theatres and emergency operation theatres was also approved.

Later, caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram visited the bake sale stalls organized by the female students of FJMU. He said the students of the University have decorated the stalls of baking items in a very beautiful manner.

Special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical institutions of Punjab. As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

In the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kamran Khalid, Prof Shereen Khawar, Prof Shamsa Humayun, Prof. Ayesha Malik, Prof Bilqis Shabbir, MS Gangaram Teaching Hospital Dr Amir Salim, MS Shahdara Teaching Hospital Dr Sohail, MS Mozang, Ijaz Sheikh, Dr Hussain Jafri, officers of Department of Higher Education Commission, Finance, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and other syndicate members participated. Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Raja Mansoor Ahmed and Consultant Aal-e-Imran participated in the syndicate meeting through video link conference.

