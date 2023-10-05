European stocks creep higher at open

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened higher Thursday, mirroring modest gains earlier in Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,420.71 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index also gained 0.1 percent to 15,112.83 and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 7,012.50 points.

Global markets were rocked earlier this week as robust US employment data and spiking Treasury yields stoked fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

All eyes will now be on Friday’s US employment figures for clues on the health of the world’s biggest economy and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.