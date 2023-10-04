BAFL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.54%)
BIPL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
DGKC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.84%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.16%)
HUBC 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
PIOC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PPL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.19%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.72 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.69%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.2%)
BR100 4,738 Increased By 47.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,877 Increased By 192.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 47,130 Increased By 373 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,368 Increased By 166.4 (1.03%)
Oct 04, 2023
Markets

European stocks fall further at open

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2023 12:51pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened lower Wednesday in a global sell-off after robust US employment data and rising Treasury yields stoked fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent to 7,446.75 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.7 percent to slip under the 15,000-point mark for the first time since March and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.5 percent to 6,963.47.

Asian equities also sank across the board following sharp losses on Wall Street.

“Chill winds of worry are swirling about high interest rates settling in and there is set to be little respite from the sell-off,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

“This fresh bout of anxiety has been prompted by new jobs data in the US indicating that vacancies unexpectedly jumped in August.”

The labour report, known as JOLTS, showed a surprise increase in the number of job openings to 9.6 million, a sign of continued tightness in the market and fuelling worries of a further rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year’s end.

Following the JOLTS report, 10-year US Treasury note yields climbed to levels last seen in 2007.

The report comes ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated September US employment numbers.

“This has added to worries about labour market tightness, and led to expectations that not only will there be another interest rate hike, to try and dampen down demand in the economy, but that any prospect for rate cuts has been pushed further into the distance,” added Streeter.

European shares European stocks European STOXX 600

