BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.25%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.21%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (12.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.13%)
OGDC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.17%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 89.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.2 (1.06%)
BR30 16,995 Increased By 146.4 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,427 Increased By 347.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,451 Increased By 106.5 (0.65%)
Indian rupee flat as local US dollar demand counters softer greenback

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 12:25pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was little changed on Thursday, despite Asian peers moving higher, as U.S. dollar demand from importers and local oil companies offset a softness in the greenback.

The rupee was at 83.2350 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:30 a.m. IST after closing at 83.24 in the previous session.

The dollar index fell to 106.62, down about 0.12%. Asian currencies rose, with the Korean won leading gains.

U.S. Treasury yields eased after a relentless climb to multi-year highs earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last quoted at 4.71%, down from 4.88%, the highest level since August 2007 hit on Wednesday.

Persistent selling from foreign investors could also mount pressure on the local unit, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Foreign investors snapped a six-month buying streak in September, selling over $1.77 billion worth of equities.

The rupee is likely to see “one more day of sideways trading,” said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities. In some ways, the rupee is caught in a “tug of war between foreign investors and the RBI,” Parmar added.

The RBI has routinely intervened to support the rupee and prevent a move towards record low. The currency hit a lifetime low of 83.29 in October 2022.

The rupee is likely to gain only modestly and continue to hold around 83.00/U.S. dollar levels over one to three months as RBI intervention is seen holding the unit in a tight range, according to a Reuters poll.

Focus now turns to the RBI’s monetary policy decision due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

Indian rupee

