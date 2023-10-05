SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Apex Committee has resolved with consensus on fast-tracking the privatisation process and hence, in the larger interest of the country, reduces recurring losses to the national exchequer.

The 6th meeting of SIFC’s Apex Committee was convened on Wednesday to review various initiatives being spearheaded through the SIFC forum.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar and was attended by the chief of army staff, members of the federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers, and high-level government officials.

Govt injects more clarity into SIFC initiative

The ministries appraised the forum about the practical steps undertaken during the last one month to improve business and investment environment in the country.

The committee also reviewed major macro-economic issues affecting the investment climate including inordinate delays in restructuring/privatisation of cash bleeding state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The committee expressed overall satisfaction regarding the ongoing negotiations with foreign and domestic investors for timely realisation of various investment prospects.

The prime minister appreciated the good work put forth by various ministries and departments and directed to continue with the “Whole of the Government” approach to overcome economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The chief of army staff assured unflinching resolve of Pakistan Army to support the government’s endeavours for a sustainable path towards economic recovery.

