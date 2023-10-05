COAS, US Defense Secy discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday discussed “recent regional developments” with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the US Department of Defence, the defence department said the chief of army staff (COAS) and Secretary Austin discussed the regional matters during a phone call.

They also discussed areas of mutual interest between the two countries. The military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not issued any statement on the phone call till the filing of this report on Wednesday night.

This is the second time that Gen Munir and the US secretary have spoken on the phone. Earlier, they spoke in January, when the US defence secretary had called Gen Munir to congratulate him on taking charge as the army chief.

