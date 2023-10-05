BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
Opinion

Interim setup needs to take more bold decisions

Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

The federal government has asked the relevant authorities to conduct the special forensic audit of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In this regard, the finance division is said to have drafted a number of terms of reference for the special forensic audit of both power sector entities where losses are too high as compared to other power Distribution Companies.

That the majority of power distribution companies are regularly posting immense losses owing to a variety of factors is a fact. Carrying out a special audit of these entities was in fact the responsibility of successive elected governments, particularly those led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The caretaker government, it increasingly appears, seeks to make a difference, although its ability to do anything big is hamstrung by its limited mandate.

The incumbent caretaker setup, however, has sent a strong message across that it is not a shaky interim government. It is therefore required to take some more bold decisions before the elections because it has no political capital to lose.

Reducing government expenditure must be its one of top priorities. Unfortunately, however, it has miserably failed in this area.

Be that as it may, the government that emerges as a result of the next general election must try to carry forward all the positive steps the present caretaker setup has taken in the larger interest of the country.

Reforming power sector should be its top priority. I wish that every government’s performance is based on evidence rather than political expediency.

Ahmad Raza (Karachi)

