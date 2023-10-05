BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St gains after fresh jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday after fresh data pointed to a cooling labor market, while a pullback in US Treasury yields from their multi-year highs also boosted investor sentiment.

Before coming off their highs, the 30-year Treasury yield crossed above 5% for the first time since August 2007, while the 10-year and five-year yields hit their highest since 2007.

“Investors are worried that yields will continue to rise ... technical indicators point they could come down and push bond and equity prices higher, possibly allowing for an end of year rally,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Major growth stocks Microsoft, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Alphabet and Tesla gained between 1.5% and 4.4%.

Consumer discretionary stocks rose 1.4% and led gains among the major S&P 500 sectors, while energy shares took the worst hit and were down 3.0% as crude prices fell on demand concerns.

US private employers added the fewest workers in more than 2-1/2 years in September. The ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls rose 89,000, much lower than the expected 153,000.

The latest data comes a day after US job openings unexpectedly rose in August, with focus now shifting to the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

“The ADP report somewhat gave investors reason to be possibly optimistic about Friday’s payroll numbers,” Stovall added.

A final reading of S&P Global’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for September came in at 50.2 versus a preliminary estimate of 50.1, while separate data showed the US services sector slowed.

Traders put the chance of interest rates remaining unchanged in November and December at more than 81% and 64%, respectively, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 75.25 points, or 0.23%, at 33,077.63, the S&P 500 was up 20.59 points, or 0.49%, at 4,250.04, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 126.92 points, or 0.97%, at 13,186.38.

Investors were also eyeing the 4,200-point mark for the S&P 500 as the next level of support should recent selling pressure on equities continue.

Helen of Troy dropped 7.9% after the home and beauty products maker reported lower second-quarter sales and profit.

Rollins was down 2.5% after Spruce Point Capital Management said it was short on the pest-control firm.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 39 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 313 new lows.

US Treasury Wall St CFRA

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains after fresh jobs data

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories