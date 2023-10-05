BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
CM lays foundation-stone of display centre at RCCI

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi accompanied by his cabinet members paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) where he laid the foundation stone of the business women’s small & medium enterprises and cottage industries display centre by digging the soil with a shovel at the project site.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM proposed that the business community should take charge of a government hospital and manage it independently. He also announced the expansion of the Central Business District Authority from Lahore to Rawalpindi. Describing the cabinet meeting in Rawalpindi as a distinctive honor, he underscored the collaborative efforts of the government to bring relief to the people.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, CM stated, “Positive results can only be achieved when the team works together. We are dedicated to providing relief to the public by making full use of the time available.” He also highlighted the inclusion of business communities in various boards based on merit and assured that this inclusion would extend to other boards as well. He anticipated a boost in economic activities in Rawalpindi with the initiation of the Central Business District within a month, addressing several concerns of the business community.

