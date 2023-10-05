BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
Pakistan

Around 602 abandoned children rescued in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has rescued as many as 602 abandoned children from across Punjab during the month of September.

Out of these children, 127 abandoned children were rescued from Lahore only. The children from areas of Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defense, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and Data Darbar have been rescued.

Chairperson of the bureau Sarah Ahmed stated that rescue operations are ongoing on a daily basis by the rescue team under the anti-child trafficking campaign. Rescue operations are being conducted at various times daily by the rescue team. In this regard, complaints about abandoned children are also being addressed on Saturdays and Sundays through rescue operations. She urged the people to report abandoned children and child trafficking activities to the Child Help Line at 1121.

CPWB abandoned children Child Protection Welfare Bureau

