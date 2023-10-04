SSUET organises ‘orientation day’

KARACHI: Centre for Guidance, Career Planning and Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUEST) organised orientation day program to welcome new students and help them acclimate to their new university environment.

The three-day event had a series of transition seminars that provided new students with necessary information about the university’s rules and regulations, its academic programs, its student life, and so on.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin, said that making a difference among the universities in the academic sector, SSUET gives students high-quality education, values, and career skills they need to lead in their field of interest.

Registrar SSUET, Cdr Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) reminded students of their responsibilities with stress on the elements of punctuality, proper dressing, and good behaviour.

Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof Dr. Muhammad Aamir, said: “We follow Object Based Education because OBE is student-centric education, giving priority to ends, purpose, accomplishments, and results. He advised students to focus on 3 things – Knowledge, Skill, and Attitude.

Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof Dr. Muhammad Asif said that Sir Syed University carries the name of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and it provides quality education to the students and prepares them to face the challenges of life.

The orientation day gives an opportunity to enlighten the students about the university rules and regulations and other related matters.

Prof Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Convenor of the Centre for Guidance, Career Planning, and Placement, Siraj Khilji, Prof. Dr. Shakeel, Dr. Imran, Dr. Nasim, Dr. Ammad ul Haq, Dr. Waleej Haider, Dr. Tauseef Mubin, Dr. Sidra Abid Syed, Dr. Sumbal, President SSUET Alumni, Asadullah Chaudhry and others also spoke.

