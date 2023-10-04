BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Senate body rejects Gandhara Culture Authority Bill 2023

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture, Tuesday, unanimously, rejected the bill titled, "The Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023," saying that the committee with consensus previously rejected it.

The committee meeting which was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Afnan Ullah Khan also deliberated on the recommendations made by the panel in the past meetings.

The officials of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture presented a compliance report on the recommendations made by the committee to date. The ministry officials said that out of the 40 recommendations received, 32 were fully compliant.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Khalida Ateeb, Fawzia Arshad, Falak Naz, Keshoo Bai, Rubina Khalid, the secretary of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture and other key officials.

The committee was also apprised of the ministry's initiative to develop indigenous cultural educational material for children in various mother tongues, including Urdu. Secretary Ministry of National Heritage and Culture confirmed that steps have been taken in this direction and discussions have been initiated with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The committee was also informed that a conference highlighting the “indigenous cultural education material for children in all mother tongues including Urdu” was held in Pakistan Academy of Letters on September 19-20, 2023.

Highlighting the importance of preserving culture and heritage as part of our national identity, the committee emphasized the need to take ownership of these aspects, considering them crucial meeting points within society, particularly for the youth. In response to concerns about language and translation, the committee acknowledged the significance of Urdu as a unifying language for Pakistanis. It was suggested to address translation errors on signboards and airports, and the DG "Idara e Farogh-e-Qomi Zuban" pledged to pursue appropriate translations with relevant authorities.

The committee also deliberated on designating the "Karoonjhar Mountain Tharparkar" in Sindh as National Heritage. While recognizing its cultural and historical significance Senator Keshoo Bai emphasized the importance of preserving this site for the Hindu community and the people of Tharparkar. The committee called for the mountain to be protected from mining activities and recommended involving the Sindh Government in this decision.

Senator Mushahid Syed emphasized the potential economic impact of preserving tourist sites to boost tourism, citing culture and sports as unifying factors within the society.

Looking forward, the secretary Ministry of National Heritage and Culture revealed plans for launch of a heritage app next week and a Heritage TV channel, underscoring the ministry's commitment to promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage.

Furthermore, the committee recommended an increase in the number of stores at Kartarpur Sahib and expressed their intent to visit the Kartarpur Corridor, emphasizing the enhancement of religious and heritage tourism in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

