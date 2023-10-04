Cipher case: PTI rejects ministry’s notification to hold IK’s trial in jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected the Law and Justice Ministry’s notification to hold PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s trial in Adiala jail in the cipher case, saying the case against the party must be heard in an open court.

In a statement here, the PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, said that the Law and Justice Ministry’s notification regarding holding the PTI chief’s trial in jail is a sheer violation of a fair trial, which is not acceptable.

He pointed out that the fabricated and fake cipher case is being heard in a special manner since its registration which is in no way justified, adding Article 10-A of the constitution gives every citizen the right to a fair trial.

He continued that like the concocted Toshakhana case, the trial of yet another fabricated cipher case is also being heard in haste, which is like denying justice.

He demanded that the Law Ministry’s notification must be withdrawn immediately and the case against PTI chief and party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi should be heard in an open court.

He called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the issue, saying both Khan and his deputy are being politically victimised through courts as they are being deprived of the right to a fair trial.

He maintained that PTI believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country, adding any attempt to deprive Imran Khan and Qureshi of their right to a fair trial would be murder of justice.

