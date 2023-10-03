BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.89%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,680 Increased By 6.4 (0.14%)
BR30 16,691 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,690 Increased By 62.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 10.3 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slumps to 4-month low as US yield spike crushes sentiment

Reuters Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 12:28pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped to a four-month low on Tuesday as sentiment soured amid higher U.S. yields and the Federal Reserve’s pledge of an extended period of tight financial conditions.

The Nikkei extended losses in the afternoon, dipping as low as 31,157.40 for the first time since June 1 before closing 1.64% lower at 31,237.94.

Of the index’s 225 components, 211 fell, with 11 gaining and three flat.

The broader Topix slipped about 1.68%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield marched to a fresh 16-year peak above 4.7% overnight after Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr reiterated the higher-rates-for-longer refrain at separate events.

Japan’s Nikkei falls, set for worst quarter in a year as energy stocks weigh

The rise in long-term U.S. yields helped push the yen to the lowest in a year at close to 150 per dollar, but that failed to help lift Japanese exporter shares.

Toyota Motor sagged 3.05% and Mazda sank 6%.

“Normally yen weakness would be a reason for stocks to rise, particularly the exporters, because it boosts overseas profits,” said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada.

“But because the background for the move is a rise in long-term yields, it’s a weight on the Nikkei.”

The promise of extended tight financial conditions also weighed on crude oil, which tumbled 2% overnight.

As a result, resource shares were the worst performers. Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, mining paced declines with a 6.26% plunge, followed by a 5.47% drop for oil and coal producers.

Refiner Inpex was the worst-performing Nikkei stock, sagging 6.49%. Peer ENEOS Holdings lost 5.86%, while JGC Holdings, an engineering company also involved in the oil business, dropped 5.79%.

Tech stocks provided some relief, helped partly by the Nasdaq’s outperformance overnight on Wall Street.

Online services providers LY Corp and Recruit Holdings rose 1.31% and 0.33% respectively, while Nintendo gained 0.49% and Sony Group added 0.45%.

Japan's Nikkei Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slumps to 4-month low as US yield spike crushes sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Read more stories