PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

A meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, was informed that three names were shortlisted by the selection committee of the NADRA, after which, the meeting decided to approve the name of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar for the NADRA chairman.

The federal cabinet also approved the Service Level Amendment Agreement between the Saudi Development Agency (Takamol) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Training.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that vocational education and technical training programmes need to be aligned with the needs of the international market. He further said that steps should be taken to increase employment opportunities of skilled people abroad.

Kakar added that the manpower is our capital, the manpower should be worked on a war footing regarding the provision of skills according to the contemporary requirements. He directed that all existing centres of technical education and vocational training should be activated.

The federal cabinet approved the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Area Studies Center, University of Peshawar and the Central Asia Research Center of Corvinus University of Hungary on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Training.

The federal cabinet approved the name of Summit Bank Limited as Bank Mukarmah Limited on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

On the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Interior, the federal cabinet has approved the agreement between the government of Pakistan and the government of Ecuador, under which diplomatic, official and special passport holders of both countries will be mutually exempted from visa.

The meeting of the federal cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the ECC on 6 September 2023 and 19 September 2023.

