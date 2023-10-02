BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New UN migration chief to visit Africa on first official trip

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 05:15pm

GENEVA: The new head of the UN’s migration agency will visit Africa on her first official trip from Sunday to highlight the scale of migration happening around the continent.

Amy Pope, the first woman elected to lead the International Organization for Migration, will then head to Brussels as the 27-member EU bloc deals with a recent influx of migrant arrivals in Italy.

The American, who took office on October 1, will visit the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, before meeting Ethiopian officials.

EU talks migration as Italy, Germany worry over increased arrivals

She will then travel to Kenya and Djibouti.

“When we talk about migration in terms of the African continent, it’s recognising that over 80 percent of the migration takes place in Africa,” Pope said at a press briefing in Geneva, at a time when attention is particularly focused on migrants trying to reach Europe.

She also spoke of the large number of African migrants heading for the Gulf, highlighting “very, very troubling reports” about the treatment of migrants there.

“Ensuring that there is better protection and access for migrants to services in that context is important,” she added.

The treatment of migrant workers who helped build the sites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar received much publicity worldwide.

The NGO Human Rights Watch more recently accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to enter the country from Yemen.

Riyadh denied the report as “politicised and misleading”.

Pope will aim to discuss with the African Union the best way of guaranteeing the movement of people, in particular to support the free trade agreements promoted by the organisation.

Africa Amy Pope

Comments

1000 characters

New UN migration chief to visit Africa on first official trip

Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Rupee sees 18th consecutive session of gain, settles at 286.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Sri Lanka’s creditors likely to reach debt reduction deal in Oct

LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories