Oct 02, 2023
Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 04:27pm
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.5% at 11,163.76, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains.

John Keells Holdings and Browns Investments were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 23.2 million shares from 76.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 686.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.12 million) from 1.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 127.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 629.7 million rupees, the data showed.

