BAFL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.97%)
BIPL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.37%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
DGKC 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
MLCF 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
OGDC 97.74 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.4%)
PAEL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.89%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.16%)
SNGP 47.46 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.55%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 39.1 (0.85%)
BR30 16,655 Increased By 85.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,554 Increased By 321.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,124 Increased By 134.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool say blown VAR call ‘undermined sporting integrity’

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 11:13am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Liverpool on Sunday said a botched VAR decision that cost them a goal in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham resulted in “sporting integrity being undermined”.

Referees’ body the PGMOL admitted a “significant human error” had meant Luis Diaz’s strike, when Saturday’s game was level at 0-0, was not awarded by a VAR review after being flagged offside.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb also reached out to apologise to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The match officials at fault for the mistake were stood down from duty for the rest of the Premier League weekend.

“Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined,” read a statement.

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Klopp

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.”

Injured Messi missing again for Miami

Liverpool added that they will now explore their options “given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

Victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would have taken Jurgen Klopp’s men to the top of the Premier League table.

However, they had a mountain to climb after just 26 minutes when Curtis Jones was shown a straight red card after the VAR officials did intervene to instruct an on-field review for his challenge on Yves Bissouma.

The visitors should still have taken the lead when Diaz’s strike found the far corner and replays showed he had been played onside by Cristian Romero.

Liverpool’s fury was compounded when Spurs took the lead moments later through Son Heung-min.

The 10 men fought back to level at 1-1 before half-time through Cody Gakpo.

But Liverpool were then reduced to nine men for the final 20 minutes when Diogo Jota was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

The Reds still nearly held out for a remarkable point until Joel Matip’s 96th-minute own goal handed Spurs victory.

“I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions,” said Klopp.

Liverpool

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool say blown VAR call ‘undermined sporting integrity’

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Oil prices steady as focus returns to supply outlook

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

Read more stories