BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has fixed rate of mark-up for chargeable on development loans and advances to by the federal government for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a notification by the budget wing of the Finance Ministry, final rates of mark-up chargeable on the have been fixed by the federal government for categories; (i) cash development loans to the provincial governments; (ii) loans to local bodies, financial and non-financial institutions and other Corporations; (iii) capital outlays of the federal government in the commercial departments.

Rs1.22trn uplift plans approved by outgoing govt

Rates of Mark-up (Per Annum) for fiscal year 2020-21 was 10.30 percent followed by in 2021-22 11.20 percent and the federal government has fixed the final rate of mark-up for fiscal year 2022-23 at 15.58 percent.

In case of loans and advances for purchase of conveyance and House Building, the final rate of mark-up, i.e., 15.58 % per annum, has been fixed for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

finance ministry development loans caretaker federal government Uplift loans Rates of Mark up

Comments

1000 characters

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

US Congress averts govt shutdown

Dasu transmission line scam probe: Composition of Senate panel may be changed

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Terrorist attacks: Xi, Li extend condolences to President, PM

UK condemns terrorist attacks

Settlement of employees’ obligations: SME Bank allowed to use available surplus funds

Read more stories