Law and order: PM summons apex committee meeting

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said to have convened National Apex Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the law and order situation in the country following recent terrorists’ attacks.

According to media reports, the meeting to be attended by civil and military top brass will discuss overall law and order situation in the country and progress on National Action Plan.

The heads of intelligence agencies will brief the participants on law and order situation and measures taken to wipe out terrorists. The meeting is expected to discuss launching a country-wide operation against illegal foreign nationals.

