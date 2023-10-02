BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil settles lower but ends quarter up 28pc on tight supply

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

NEW YORK: Oil prices settled 1% lower on Friday due to macroeconomic concerns and profit taking, but rose about 30% in the quarter as OPEC+ production cuts squeezed global crude supply.

Front-month Brent November futures settled down 7 cents to $95.31 per barrel at the contract’s expiry, up about 2.2% in the week and 27% in the third quarter. The more liquid Brent December contract was settled down 90 cents to $92.20 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled down 92 cents to $90.97, up 1% in the week and 29% in the quarter.

With oil futures inching closer to $100 a barrel, many investors took profits on the rally given ongoing macroeconomic concerns.

“WTI has been the belle of the ball, but today it’s losing its luster,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, citing profit taking and economic concerns.

Oil and gas activity in three US energy producing states has been rising with the latest jump in prices, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

In July, US crude production grew to its highest since November 2019, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Investors looked ahead to a potential partial US government shutdown on Sunday, an “unnecessary risk” to a resilient US economy, top White House economic adviser Lael Brainard said.

Worries about the Chinese economy also intensified as shares of indebted property developer Evergrande Group were suspended until further notice following a report that its chairman had been placed under police watch.

The US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by seven to 623 in the week to Sept. 29, the lowest since February 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

While the total rig count fell by 51 in the third quarter, the cuts have slowed compared with a reduction of 81 in the second quarter as oil prices have rebounded due to tightening supplies.

Brent is forecast to average $89.85 a barrel in the fourth quarter and $86.45 in 2024, according to a survey of 42 economists compiled by Reuters on Friday.

The OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting will take place on Oct. 4 and there is “increasing probability the voluntary supply cuts by Aramco are reduced,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a client note, referring to Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer.

The supply cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to dominate oil prices for the remainder of this year.

However, a run towards $100 per barrel could be short-lived because of “the artificial nature of supply shortages in the system, and the fragile macro environment”, said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil US oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil settles lower but ends quarter up 28pc on tight supply

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

Uplift loans, advances: Govt fixes rate of mark-up

US Congress averts govt shutdown

Dasu transmission line scam probe: Composition of Senate panel may be changed

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Terrorist attacks: Xi, Li extend condolences to President, PM

UK condemns terrorist attacks

Settlement of employees’ obligations: SME Bank allowed to use available surplus funds

Read more stories