BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 30 and October 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2023 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign deal to cooperate in IT sector

Read here for details.

  • Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

Read here for details.

  • Policeman martyred, 2 terrorists killed in attack in Mianwali

Read here for details.

  • Crackdown against currency smuggling: FIA makes 239 arrests in 6 weeks

Read here for details.

  • Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will avenge Mastung blast: Balochistan interim info minister

Read here for details.

  • Govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, high-speed diesel by Rs11

Read here for details.

  • International community condemns terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sees 12% increase in 3Q2023 amid positive sentiment

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: FIA submits challan against Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • COAS vows to eliminate menace of terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

Read here for details.

  • Govt injects more clarity into SIFC initiative

Read here for details.

  • Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Read here for details.

