Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign deal to cooperate in IT sector

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

Policeman martyred, 2 terrorists killed in attack in Mianwali

Crackdown against currency smuggling: FIA makes 239 arrests in 6 weeks

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Pakistan will avenge Mastung blast: Balochistan interim info minister

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, high-speed diesel by Rs11

International community condemns terrorist attacks in KPK, Balochistan

KSE-100 sees 12% increase in 3Q2023 amid positive sentiment

Cipher case: FIA submits challan against Imran, Qureshi

COAS vows to eliminate menace of terrorism

Security and stability in country: Religious leaders say fully support army

Govt injects more clarity into SIFC initiative

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

