Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing of income tax returns up to October 31, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR has issued an income tax circular number 4 of 2023 late Saturday night.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023 as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.

The FBR has extended the date after a day-long negotiation between the FBR and the tax bars/associations at the FBR headquarters.

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

A tweet of the FBR said that, “In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to 31st October, 2023. However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted.”

According to the FBR, the FBR’s system is functioning efficiently to ensure smooth return filing. In a letter addressed to FBR, the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has raised certain issues which either are not related to the return filing for tax year 2023 or these have been already resolved.

FBR has been prompt in timely addressing/resolving issues raised by taxpayers and their representatives, including Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA). This fact has also been acknowledged in writing by the KTBA/PTBA in their various correspondences with the FBR.

It is further clarified that no issue related to system slow down or system outage has so far been reported by anyone this year. This reflects the smooth functioning of return filing application on IRIS 2.0 which was ensured in order to avoid any need for extending the date of returns.

The detail of the issues raised by KTBA and their solutions thereof are also uploaded on FBR’s website. FBR is committed to providing maximum facilitation to taxpayers.

