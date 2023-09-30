BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Sep 30, 2023
Pakistan

Cipher case: FIA submits challan against Imran, Qureshi

  • Requests the court to conduct their trial and sentence them in the case
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2023 Updated September 30, 2023 02:44pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted on Saturday a challan in the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aaj News reported.

The challan that said Imran and Qureshi were found guilty in the case. It requested the court to conduct their trial and sentence them in the case.

FIA said that the former PM had a copy of the cipher but he did not return it.

Last week, Islamabad High Court had asked FIA to move an application if it wanted the public to be excluded from the hearing of Imran in the cipher case.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings of the case.

The FIA had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, citing “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information as a reason.

The cipher case in question is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government, in which Qureshi was foreign minister.

The PTI chairman is in Attock Jail while Qureshi is incarcerated in Adiala Jail in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, on September 5, IHC ruled that Imran should be brought to Adiala Jail from Attock Jail.

“The status of PTI chairman’s sentence has changed. All under-trial prisoners of Islamabad are detained at the Adiala jail,” Chief Justice Farooq said.

“Why has the PTI chairman been kept at the Attock Jail till now? Why not at the Adiala jail?”

He also sought a response from AAG Dogal regarding shifting Imran to Adiala Jail.

Comments

KU Sep 30, 2023 03:23pm
If students of law and history want a learning experience on how not to apply due process of law, then follow this case.
