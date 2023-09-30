Cipher case: FIA submits challan against Imran, Qureshi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted on Saturday a challan in the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aaj News reported.

The challan that said Imran and Qureshi were found guilty in the case. It requested the court to conduct their trial and sentence them in the case.

FIA said that the former PM had a copy of the cipher but he did not return it.

Last week, Islamabad High Court had asked FIA to move an application if it wanted the public to be excluded from the hearing of Imran in the cipher case.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings of the case.

The FIA had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, citing “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information as a reason.

The cipher case in question is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government, in which Qureshi was foreign minister.

The PTI chairman is in Attock Jail while Qureshi is incarcerated in Adiala Jail in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, on September 5, IHC ruled that Imran should be brought to Adiala Jail from Attock Jail.

“The status of PTI chairman’s sentence has changed. All under-trial prisoners of Islamabad are detained at the Adiala jail,” Chief Justice Farooq said.

“Why has the PTI chairman been kept at the Attock Jail till now? Why not at the Adiala jail?”

He also sought a response from AAG Dogal regarding shifting Imran to Adiala Jail.